Home / News / Commencement set for Sunday at Nashua-Plainfield

Commencement set for Sunday at Nashua-Plainfield

Fri, 05/18/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

What began on an August morning back in 2005 comes to an end on Sunday when Nashua-Plainfield High School will hold its commencement ceremony.
On that day 12 1/2 years ago, the 46 seniors who will receive their diplomas entered kindergarten, and just ask any parent, those years have flown past.
“The kids are ready,” Nashua-Plainfield Principal Scott Striegel said, “but I know it’s always tough on the parents, especially the ones who are having their first ones graduate. It’s just one chapter ending, though, and a new one is starting.”
— For more on this story, see the May 17 Nashua Reporter. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here