Commission hires a deputy EMA coordinator

The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Commission voted 6-2 to hire a part-time deputy Emergency Management coordinator, but not for any lack of qualifications.

The hiring committee interviewed four people and recommended Bridget Edson, who has coordinated Emergency Management for Floyd County full-time for seven years, during which time she coordinated response to historic floods in-county and assisted with tornado response out-of-county.

She has served on the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad for eight years. She ran with the emergency medical services team in Lake Mills starting in 1997 and has also dispatched for Hancock and Bremer Counties from 2002 to present.

Here’s the sticking point.

