Committed staff make farm a home for 300 cats

Cat patios and on-site veterinary services are just some of the luxuries the cats who live at C&W Rustic Hollow Shelter experience every day, and on Sunday the cats had company from around the state who helped the shelter raise funds to continue their care at its annual open house.

The shelter was open to public with a bake sale, walking tacos and drinks for sale to help with the costs of the cats, after many volunteers and staff helped to prepare for the day.

In 1980 Carmen Conklin and Wanda Orric moved to Iowa and built a log cabin on the Conklin family farm to take care Conklin’s aging parents. The next 11 years this is what she did, but they had no idea taking in a few stray and injured cats along the way would turn into the largest special needs feline sanctuary in Iowa and much of the region.

