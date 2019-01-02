Home / News / Committee announces the Dancing with the Stars contestants

Committee announces the Dancing with the Stars contestants

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The eight couples who will compete in New Hampton’s version of Dancing with the Stars have been announced, and they represent a diverse lot.
“I think one thing we worried about as we put this together is would people be willing to get on stage and do this,” Dancing with the Stars Committee member Karen Amundson said, “and we were really pleasantly surprised that, when we asked and when they found out what we were raising money for, that they stepped right up.”
The March 23 event will serve as a fundraiser for Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton 3D Mammography Capital Campaign, and it will be held at the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium.
