Committee mindful of tax rates

When New Hampton Community Schools’ voters overwhelmingly defeated a $29 million bond referendum in September 2014, the message school leaders heard was loud and clear.The tax impact was simply too much.If the 2014 referendum had been approved by voters, the district would have financed the project with a property tax increase of $3.20 per $1,000 valuation.“When we talked to the people who voted no, that was one thing we consistently heard,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “It was just too much, and if we wanted to pass something, we couldn’t do it with that kind of tax impact.”For the complete story see the 1/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.