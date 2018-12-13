Community embraces Senior Life Solutions

Nearly three out of five people age 65 and older told pollsters it is “normal” to become depressed as they age, a recent study by Mental Health America found.

Though many triggers to depression are likely to increase with aging, such as loss of health and loss of family and friends, seniors should not have to face anxiety and depression alone.

And thanks to a new therapy offering tailored for those age 65 and up at Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton, they don’t have to.

Senior Life Solutions has been offering intensive group therapy for a month, as well as individual and family therapy.

With an admission on Thursday, eight seniors are taking part in the group; one class caps at 10.

The New Horizons Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday to honor the new enterprise.

“It definitely fills a void and is a service that we need,” Mayor Deb Larsen said, and wished the business “much success.”

