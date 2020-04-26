Home / News / Community to show support of seniors with banners

Community to show support of seniors with banners

Sun, 04/26/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Julie Winter-Havel can’t imagine what high school seniors are going through these days.

Their last year of high school has gone south — very, very south — because of this thing called the Coronavirus COVID-19. 

No classes, no final year of spring sports, no final concerts, a Prom that has been postponed, a commencement ceremony that remains uncertain — at least when it comes to date, place and format.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

