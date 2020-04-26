Community to show support of seniors with banners

Julie Winter-Havel can’t imagine what high school seniors are going through these days.

Their last year of high school has gone south — very, very south — because of this thing called the Coronavirus COVID-19.

No classes, no final year of spring sports, no final concerts, a Prom that has been postponed, a commencement ceremony that remains uncertain — at least when it comes to date, place and format.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.