Home / News / Community supports vets' hall by joining breakfast

Community supports vets' hall by joining breakfast

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

On Sunday morning, area veterans and auxiliary members continued the annual tradition of serving a pancake breakfast to the public to aid in repairing the VFW Hall.
A more energy-efficient air conditioner and a new water heater top of the list when it comes to the needs of the hall.
All proceeds of this event will go toward the purchase of these two items. If there is any left over money, it will be used to pay monthly expenses.
— For more on this story see the May 10 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here