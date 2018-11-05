Community supports vets' hall by joining breakfast

On Sunday morning, area veterans and auxiliary members continued the annual tradition of serving a pancake breakfast to the public to aid in repairing the VFW Hall.

A more energy-efficient air conditioner and a new water heater top of the list when it comes to the needs of the hall.

All proceeds of this event will go toward the purchase of these two items. If there is any left over money, it will be used to pay monthly expenses.

