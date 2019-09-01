Comp Board member questions decision made by supervisors to slash pay raises

A Compensation Board member said last week that he wasn’t surprised that the Board of Supervisors slashed the raises board members had recommended last month, and he also said that he remained comfortable with the intent of the Comp Board when it proposed giving elected county officials a $10,000 raise.

“It was an attempt by the Comp Board to recognize the professional capabilities of the officers we have,” Comp Board member Mike Kennedy said last Wednesday. “This morning there was a sense of angry resentment against the Comp Board because we didn’t recommend for the board of supervisors some kind of raise.”

Earlier that day, supervisors, whom the Comp Board recommended receive no raises, voted 3-2 to scale back the raises to $1,500, and Kennedy said he believed the vote says something about how supervisors view county employees.

