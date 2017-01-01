Comp Board recommendations cut

The Chickasaw County Compensation Board gave their recommendation of 3 percent increases for all elected officials and a 2.5 percent increase to the county attorney to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, but the board has agreed to take the raises down 1 percent meaning the supervisors, sheriff, auditor, treasurer and recorder will receive a 2 percent increase and the county attorney will receive a 1.5 percent increase.This would meant the Board of Supervisors would receive a 2 percent or $550; Sheriff: 2 percent or $1,428; Auditor: 2 percent or $1,078; Treasurer: 2 percent or $1,078; Recorder: 2 percent or $1,078; County Attorney: $1.67 percent or $1,603.Supervisor Tim Zoll had moved to reduce all raises by 50 percent but the motion failed in a 3-2 vote with Supervisors John Andersen, Steve Geerts and Rick Holthaus voting against.For the complete story see the 12/30/2016 New Hampton Tribune.