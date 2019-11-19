Home / News / Comp Board recommends big raises

Comp Board recommends big raises

Tue, 11/19/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Chairman says better salaries are key to attracting good candidates for elected offices
Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County Compensation Board Thursday unanimously approved recommending raises of 6 percent to the county’s elected officials, with one notable exception.

Board members recommended a 14 percent raise for the sheriff’s position in an effort to get his salary more in the range with other law-enforcement agencies’ salaries.

“There was a general feeling that we have to have salaries that will attract good people to run for these offices,” Compensation Board Chairman Michael Kennedy said. “If we are going to do that, we need to do something like this.”

