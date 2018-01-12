Home / News / Comp Board wants $10k raises

Comp Board wants $10k raises

Sat, 12/01/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Board members recommend hikes but freezes for Board of Supervisors salaries
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Though it will not be the “final answer,” the Chickasaw County Compensation Board voted 5-1 Wednesday night to raise the salaries of the county’s elected officials “mostly” across-the-board, except those of the Board of Supervisors.
The Comp Board’s recommendation is to raise the salaries of elected officials, save for supervisors, by $10,000.
Compensation Board President Steve Lynch had run the numbers on the average pay of elected offices for the 10 counties above and below Chickasaw in population and found that the Chickasaw supervisors fall short by 8.6 percent ($2,414) and the sheriff falls short by 0.7 percent ($502).
Paid “above average” compared to similar-sized counties are the auditor, treasurer and recorder by 1.1 percent ($638), 1.5 percent ($888) and 1.5 percent ($912), and the attorney by 17.9 percent ($18,062).
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 30 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here