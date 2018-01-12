Comp Board wants $10k raises

Though it will not be the “final answer,” the Chickasaw County Compensation Board voted 5-1 Wednesday night to raise the salaries of the county’s elected officials “mostly” across-the-board, except those of the Board of Supervisors.

The Comp Board’s recommendation is to raise the salaries of elected officials, save for supervisors, by $10,000.

Compensation Board President Steve Lynch had run the numbers on the average pay of elected offices for the 10 counties above and below Chickasaw in population and found that the Chickasaw supervisors fall short by 8.6 percent ($2,414) and the sheriff falls short by 0.7 percent ($502).

Paid “above average” compared to similar-sized counties are the auditor, treasurer and recorder by 1.1 percent ($638), 1.5 percent ($888) and 1.5 percent ($912), and the attorney by 17.9 percent ($18,062).

