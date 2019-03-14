Competition fuels law student

Noah Stochl loves to compete — always has and always will.

The 2013 New Hampton High School graduate showed his competitive fire on the foot- ball field, basketball court, golf course and baseball diamond as a Chickasaw, and he played football and baseball while an undergrad at Central College.

“Absolutely, there’s something about competition that has always really appealed to me,” said Stochl, who is a second year student at the University of Iowa Law School. “I’m like anyone, I like to win, but seriously, more than anything I like to compete.”

And while his athletic competition days are over — unless one counts golfing against his father and brothers — Stochl has found an outlet to stoke that competitive fire, and it’s earned him, along with two other Iowa law students, a trip to San Antonio later this month, when they will participate in the National Trial Competition (NTC) finals.

— For more on this story, see the March 12 New Hampton Tribune.