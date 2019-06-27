Home / News / Competitors unite for new Chamber event

Competitors unite for new Chamber event

Thu, 06/27/2019 - 5:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Kayla Smith was “feeling a cupcake” so the Pocketful of Posies owner stopped into the Blue Iris to visit the Kakery, and New Horizons-Chamber’s latest event was born.

“We got to talking first maybe about a ‘Battle of the Businesses’ or something like that,” Smith said, “and we started branching out and thought why not propose a shopping event since we don’t really do Ridiculous Days anymore and here we are.”

Welcome to the first-ever Shop the Square event, one that will include a number of businesses offering great deals, entertainment and good food, including some yummy cupcakes.

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

