Confidence, camaraderie built in writing group

Thu, 10/04/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Building confidence and camaraderie and passing culture to one’s children.
These are the reasons participants in past sessions of the Carnegie Cultural Center’s “Just Write” memoir workshop said they found value in the program.
“We watched you gain confidence. We just watched you bloom,” instructor Linda Kennedy told students as they reminisced about highlights of the class.
Writing lessons were part of it. Participant Marlene Reicks recalled what she learned: Avoid problem words. Say it so it makes sense. Place events chronologically to let the story develop.
Whereas the first year gave participants the tools to improve their writing, the second year gave them the camaraderie, participant Gladys Christoph said. [...]
Sign-up for the current Just Write program has been extended through Friday [Oct. 5] and can be done by calling Linda Kennedy at 641-330-3021.
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 2 New Hampton Tribune.

