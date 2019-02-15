Connecting with nature

Hawks are the most skittish, so she doesn’t have many photos.

But Lori Frisch can tell the story of the one hawk in her wildlife and landscape photography exhibit, “All God’s Creatures Great and Small,” on display through March 10 at the Carnegie Cultural Center. The Carnegie, at 7 N. Water Ave., will host a reception for Frisch on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Titled “Mr. Cooper” in the photo, the red-eyed Cooper hawk watches from a branch. She has seen it swoop onto her snow-covered back lawn in Sumner to pick off small birds — juncos, sparrows, once a mourning dove.

Closely related is the wall of eagles, many of which she has captured in Le Claire as they fish from a dam and she stands on a platform at a short enough distance for her Canon Power Shot SX60 to handle.

In the decade since she picked up the “hobby,” she has been taking down the place and time she has found certain animals.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 15 New Hampton Tribune.