Conservation Board wants security cameras in county parks

Chickasaw County Conservation Director Brian Moore has been talking about security cameras in the county parks for some time and has decided to put aside funding to begin that project in his next budget.“We are wanting to be able to monitor the parks from the nature center,” said Moore.He put $5,000 in his budget for a dish to put on the communications tower south of town which would help cameras get the range to monitor the parks around the county.Moore said Airport Lake Park and Split Rock Park would be the first couple of parks they would want monitored.The Conservation Board thinks this is an important project to persue because of all the time and resources that were put into those parks.Further discussing his budget with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, Moore gave his staff a 2.5 percent raise increase.Chickasaw County Conservation Board member Tom Soenen said this is to try to keep the staff in sync with the rest of the state and definitely won’t put the staff on the top of the list.Moore has begun sending conservation newsletters electronically trying to reduce the mailing fees and the board is also thinking about reducing the newsletter from four times a year to three.For the complete story see the 1/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.