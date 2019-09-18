Home / News / Construction looks to end in October

Construction looks to end in October

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Cafeteria could be open by end of month
By: 
Bob Fenske

Construction workers are trying to beat the proverbial clock when it comes to New Hampton’s $19.415 million project.

That clock is ticking down to the Oct. 19 Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball tournament that the Chickasaws will host, and the hope is the new competition gymnasium will be completed and receive final approval before the NEIC teams travel to New Hampton.

“It’s going to be tight,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “and we’re really going to need everything to go right and the people who are doing the floor, the lines, the bleachers and everything else to show up when they say they’re going to show up.”

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

