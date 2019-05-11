Contested race results in Tuesday's city/school elections

Here is a look at the unofficial election results for contested races in Chickasaw County:

FREDERICKSBURG MAYOR

James F. Mitchell 158

Write-Ins 63

FREDERICKSBURG CITY COUNCIL (2 SEATS)

Kyle Wendland 150

Dean Speicher 146

Sheriton L. Dettmer 142

IONIA CITY COUNCIL (3 SEATS)

Ted Geerts Jr. 36

Derek Day 32

Bob Havner 20

Write-Ins 22 (if one person received 21 of the write-in votes, he or she would be declared the winner)

NEW HAMPTON MAYOR

Bobby Schwickerath 566

Deb Larsen 384

NEW HAMPTON WARD 3

Robert Boos 149

Write-ins 102

NORTH WASHINGTON CITY COUNCIL (3 SEATS)

Megan Baltes 31

Jason Tenge 30

Vincent Tenge 25

Robert Burgart 8

Write-ins 2