Contested race results in Tuesday's city/school elections
Here is a look at the unofficial election results for contested races in Chickasaw County:
FREDERICKSBURG MAYOR
James F. Mitchell 158
Write-Ins 63
FREDERICKSBURG CITY COUNCIL (2 SEATS)
Kyle Wendland 150
Dean Speicher 146
Sheriton L. Dettmer 142
IONIA CITY COUNCIL (3 SEATS)
Ted Geerts Jr. 36
Derek Day 32
Bob Havner 20
Write-Ins 22 (if one person received 21 of the write-in votes, he or she would be declared the winner)
NEW HAMPTON MAYOR
Bobby Schwickerath 566
Deb Larsen 384
NEW HAMPTON WARD 3
Robert Boos 149
Write-ins 102
NORTH WASHINGTON CITY COUNCIL (3 SEATS)
Megan Baltes 31
Jason Tenge 30
Vincent Tenge 25
Robert Burgart 8
Write-ins 2