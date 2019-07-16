Contractor hired for environmental health

Faced with what at least one member called an “emergency,” the Chickasaw County Board of Health last Thursday voted to hire an outside contractor to be the county’s environmental health director.

Board members, on a 3-1 vote, approved paying Regional Utility Service Solutions (RUSS) $6,875 a month, but the vote came only after the meeting turned heated at times.

Jim Cook, the vice chair of the board, said the county had no choice because it had “no coverage” for this week, but another board member, Terry Johnson, argued vehemently against the agreement that he said was too expensive and should be a 28E agreement rather than a memorandum of understanding.

