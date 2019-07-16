Home / News / Contractor hired for environmental health

Contractor hired for environmental health

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Board of Health members say they are not closing the door to hiring a new director
Bob Fenske

Faced with what at least one member called an “emergency,” the Chickasaw County Board of Health last Thursday voted to hire an outside contractor to be the county’s environmental health director.

Board members, on a 3-1 vote, approved paying Regional Utility Service Solutions (RUSS) $6,875 a month, but the vote came only after the meeting turned heated at times.

Jim Cook, the vice chair of the board, said the county had no choice because it had “no coverage” for this week, but another board member, Terry Johnson, argued vehemently against the agreement that he said was too expensive and should be a 28E agreement rather than a memorandum of understanding.

For more on this story see the July 16 Tribune.

