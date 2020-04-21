Home / News / Coronavirus takes out Heartland Days

Coronavirus takes out Heartland Days

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton’s festival canceled for 2020; Nashua’s Water Over the Dam Days moves from June to August
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s biggest celebration of the year won’t take place in 2020 as New Horizons-Chamber announced last week that Heartland Days activities have been canceled.

“We decided for public safety reasons, that this was the right decision to make, even if it was a difficult one,” New Horizons Director Jason Speltz said of the celebration that was set for June 12-13. “This wasn’t a decision we could make at the last minute, and I’ll be honest with you, I got a little teary eyed. I mean Heartland Days is such a highlight of our year.”

Speltz said the two bands — The Dweebs and The Vic Ferrari Band — who were scheduled to perform this year have both agreed to return for the 2021 celebration.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here