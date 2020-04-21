Coronavirus takes out Heartland Days

New Hampton’s biggest celebration of the year won’t take place in 2020 as New Horizons-Chamber announced last week that Heartland Days activities have been canceled.

“We decided for public safety reasons, that this was the right decision to make, even if it was a difficult one,” New Horizons Director Jason Speltz said of the celebration that was set for June 12-13. “This wasn’t a decision we could make at the last minute, and I’ll be honest with you, I got a little teary eyed. I mean Heartland Days is such a highlight of our year.”

Speltz said the two bands — The Dweebs and The Vic Ferrari Band — who were scheduled to perform this year have both agreed to return for the 2021 celebration.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.