Home / News / Corvettes and their owners love making the trek to Nashua

Corvettes and their owners love making the trek to Nashua

Fri, 06/15/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Let’s put it this way: Those were some pretty nice rides parked at the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center last week.
The Nashua center welcomed a meeting of the Cedar Valley Corvette Club on Thursday, and members were appreciative that the center extended their hours for them.
“I can’t say enough good about Glen and Sharon for helping and keeping the gift shop open for us,” said Ken Dieke. “We always feel welcome here.”
— For more on this story, see the June 14 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here