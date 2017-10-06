Corvettes galore!

Those driving by the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center last Thursday probably did a little double take.

And if you were a Corvette lover, you probably thought you had died and gone to heaven as a host of the classic car models filled the parking lot.

The Cedar Valley Corvette Club of Northeast Iowa was established in 2006. It is a free, unofficial club and the members enjoy cruising to locales specializing in ice cream and great food. There is no commitment to go to the various outings, it’s up to each member if they want to go or not.

Each Thursday the club members drive to the specified location and park their Corvettes and visit and eat.

