Council agrees to give incentives to uniform shop

A new business is planned for the southeast corner of Main and Chestnut, Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson told the New Hampton City Council on Monday.

Tammy Barta presented a business plan to open a medical uniform service called Follow Up Scrubs in the former Little House of Bargains building, 1 E. Main St.

The City Economic Development Advisory Board acted last week to recommend that the council grant Barta $5,000 to be put toward renovation costs.

Robinson will work with local attorney Mike Kennedy to draft an agreement prior to Barta receiving the grant, board minutes state.

“That was my suggestion so we do have a viable building again,” Robinson said.

