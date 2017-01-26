Council approves tearing down two of Main Street’s older buildings

The Nashua City Council voted last week to approve tearing down two Main Street buildings because they are dangerous and a public nuisance.City officials contacted the owners of buildings at 304 and 308 Main Street, and they did not dispute the public hearing.The buildings will be torn down by the city, but before demolition takes place, the tenants on the second floors will need to be notified of this decision.A third building in question — one located at 306 Main Street, is owned by Litterer Properties of Charles City.The person representing the company is currently in Egypt and asked for a continuance about the building in question.The Council granted a continuance until the next meeting but the Council decided to have the Nashua Police Department inform the tenants in the building about the proceedings and make sure they know they are living in a dangerous building.In other business conducted at last Tuesday’s meeting, which was postponed by a day because of an ice storm, included:• Business owner Nub Ronnei was concerned about the debris falling onto his property from the building next to him. He wanted to know what was being done about this building and what happens if someone was hurt or his property was damaged due to the unsafe neighbor.For the full story see the 1/26/2017 Nashua Reporter.