Council approves TIF agreement with ATEK

A development agreement to share increased tax revenues with a business that built a new warehouse, a curb cut that will cause loss of a parking space by the courthouse, and a tile line repair in a saturated area — barely — were approved in a half-hour meeting of New Hampton City Council on Monday.

Following a public hearing, the council approved a development agreement with ATEK Metal Technologies for tax increment financing on the increase in property value created by the company’s construction of an additional warehouse.

