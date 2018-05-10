Home / News / Council approves TIF agreement with ATEK

Council approves TIF agreement with ATEK

Fri, 10/05/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A development agreement to share increased tax revenues with a business that built a new warehouse, a curb cut that will cause loss of a parking space by the courthouse, and a tile line repair in a saturated area — barely — were approved in a half-hour meeting of New Hampton City Council on Monday.
Following a public hearing, the council approved a development agreement with ATEK Metal Technologies for tax increment financing on the increase in property value created by the company’s construction of an additional warehouse.
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 5 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here