Home / News / Council considers North Linn rezone for Dollar General

Council considers North Linn rezone for Dollar General

Fri, 10/20/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
James Grob

The New Hampton City Council set dates for public hearings on a couple of rezoning requests at a meeting on Monday, and also considered various options as to what to do with more than $7000 of leftover RAGBRAI money.
Paula Holschlag and Louis Koibliska of Dollar General requested that the council rezone property at 805 and 815 North Linn Avenue.

 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here