Council considers North Linn rezone for Dollar General

The New Hampton City Council set dates for public hearings on a couple of rezoning requests at a meeting on Monday, and also considered various options as to what to do with more than $7000 of leftover RAGBRAI money.

Paula Holschlag and Louis Koibliska of Dollar General requested that the council rezone property at 805 and 815 North Linn Avenue.

