Council delays final pool payment

New Hampton City Council tabled the final payment to Henkel Construction for the swimming pool project on Monday and set public hearings before approving three documents.

Councilman Joe Denner said the sidewalk was so narrow that “if you meet somebody, they’re walking in the grass” and moved to delay or table any action until the next meeting.

Clerk Karen Clemens said the bill arrived in November and asked what would be able to be changed between Monday and the Dec. 17 meeting.

The plan is to consult Park and Recreation Director Rick Kramer on the sidewalk concern.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 7 New Hampton Tribune.