Council gets a lot done in a short time

Fri, 04/19/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The New Hampton City Council held a brief, 12-minute meeting on Monday night with no contested votes and accomplished a fair amount for the time.
City council approved tentatively awarding Kendall Rosauer, owner of Riley’s Inc., a $6,500 grant in assistance for the purchase of the building at 2 W. Main St. at the recommendation of the Advisory Board.
Rosauer purchased the business side of Riley’s three years ago. He is now purchasing the building for $50,000 and will have to put a new roof on it for $17,000, minutes state. The tentative award breaks down to a $5,000 grant and $1,500 for electrical purposes.
Council will extend the discharge pre-treatment agreement for Sparboe Foods — which had expired — until June 30, at the recommendation of its wastewater committee.
