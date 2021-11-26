Council gets one ambulance bid

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council received just one bid after calling for requests for proposals (RFPs) from vendors to provide ambulance service in the county.

But besides the price — $245,000 for the first year of a contract — and the fact that the bid by American Medical Response (AMR) guarantees the county just one ambulance, it took several days for Ambulance Council members to learn details about the bid.

AMR sent just two bid packets, which meant that the members of the Ambulance Council passed around one copy while the council’s secretary, Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Bernatz, kept one copy.

During its meeting on Wednesday night, council members requested that Bernatz make them copies of the bid, which ran 29 pages, and set a meeting for Tuesday to consider the bid.

That meeting, though, was postponed until next week because AMR officials could not attend a meeting this week.

A number of audience attendees also requested a copy of the bid.

--More on the story may be found in the Nov. 23 Tribune and Nov. 25 Reporter.