Council grants temporary raise to utility clerk

The Nashua City Council Monday night gave its utility clerk a “temporary raise” because her job has changed so much in recent weeks.Since City Clerk Tabitha Caswell went on leave in March, Utility Clerk Beth Henningsen has gone from a part-time to basically a full-time employee.During Monday night’s council meeting, Mayor Angie Dietz said Henningsen has ‘really stepped up and been a big asset” to the city since Caswell went on leave. And Dietz proposed giving Henningsen the temporary raise.But Council Member Ryan Jung said he believed part of Henningsen’s job was to cover for the city clerk when she is gone and did not believe a raise was warranted, even after a leave which has stretched out to seven weeks.After Henningsen walked out of the meeting, Council Member Rolland Cagley wanted to revisit the issue — making a motion for full-time hours and a $1 per hour raise through July 1.For the complete story see the 5/4/2017 Nashua Reporter.