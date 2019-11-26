Council hears concerns about new water policy

The owners of a New Hampton mobile home park asked the City Council last week for a variance when it comes to the city’s water policy, and although council members didn’t take any action, they sent a signal that they would work with the owners.

Andrea and Joel Rochford purchased Smith Estates, the park located on New Hampton’s west side, and they expressed concerns about how the city’s decision to not “even out” water bills this winter will affect the park.

“As you can imagine, mobile homes are susceptible to frozen pipes in the winter,” Andrea Rochford said. “We ask that residents in Smith Estates run a small amount of water constantly overnight when temperatures drop below zero.”

