Council looks to add swimming pool to park area

An aquatic center was discussed for Nashua at Cedar View Park after a special session meeting which was held on Dec. 1. The City Council met with the Nashua Pool Committee regarding a new aquatic center and recommended working with Burbach Aquatics, Inc. regarding the construction of the new center.After discussing the issue, City Council members took a roll call vote for the resolution and the voting was as follows: Ayes: Ryan Jung, Kyle Lane and Brenda Roberts and Nayes: Rolland Cagley. Council member Tom Johnson was absent for this vote.The pool committee consists of residents in the community who want to grow Nashua for all who visit and live in the area. The pool committee is as follows: Tori Ulrichs - Nashua Betterment Council, April Smith - Nashua Women of Today, Sara Scobee – Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce, Tim Malven – Nashua-Plainfield Booster Club, Darin Dietz – Nashua Park Board and Ryan Jung – Nashua City Council.