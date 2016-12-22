Home / News / Council looks to add swimming pool to park area

Council looks to add swimming pool to park area

Thu, 12/22/2016 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

An aquatic center was discussed for Nashua at Cedar View Park after a special session meeting which was held on Dec. 1. The City Council met with the Nashua Pool Committee regarding a new aquatic center and recommended working with Burbach Aquatics, Inc. regarding the construction of the new center.After discussing the issue, City Council members took a roll call vote for the resolution and the voting was as follows: Ayes: Ryan Jung, Kyle Lane and Brenda Roberts and Nayes: Rolland Cagley. Council member Tom Johnson was absent for this vote.The pool committee consists of residents in the community who want to grow Nashua for all who visit and live in the area. The pool committee is as follows: Tori Ulrichs - Nashua Betterment Council, April Smith - Nashua Women of Today, Sara Scobee – Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce, Tim Malven – Nashua-Plainfield Booster Club, Darin Dietz – Nashua Park Board and Ryan Jung – Nashua City Council.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here