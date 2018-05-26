Council to move forward condemning 306 Main

City Council will now be moving forward with the condemnation of 306 Main Street. A public hearing was set and held. Property owner Litterer from Charles City did not attend the meeting or notify council.

This matter has been going on for over a year, and the council wanted it settled. Council began this process in January 2016 and at that time Litterer was going to give a report from an engineer and wanted to save the building. At the time the tenants of the building were notified the building was deemed unsafe by the city.

It has now been over a year and Litterer has not contacted the city after numerous attempts on the council’s part. There is currently one tenant left living in the building.

