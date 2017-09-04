Council moves ahead on 2017 street projects

The New Hampton City Council approved moving forward Monday night with the seal coat project for an estimated 6,317 square yards.Street Superintendent Jr. Mai said this time it will be a relatively small project with a bigger project next year.He also said the city didn't do a project like this last year.The seal coat project will encompass Walnut Avenue between Hamilton and Janey Lynn’s Design, Locust Avenue between Hamilton and Spring and Chestnut Avenue between Hamilton and Spring. There will also be miscellaneous areas of patch work.Prior to the application of seal coat, the surface shall be cleaned and the seal coat will consist of an application of MC 3000 asphalt at the approximated rate of .35 gallons per square yard.Mai will begin looking for bids for the project which will begin as soon as the hired contractor can start and shall be completed on or before Aug. 25.Any bids should be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by April 17 at 5 p.m.For the complete story see the 4/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.