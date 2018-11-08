Council OKs agreement with Sheriff’s Office
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Hemann emphasizes 'we are here to assist, not take over'
By:
Jennifer Lantz
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Of ce will provide support to the Nashua Police Department for the next three months after the City Council on Monday night approved a temporary agreement at its meeting Monday night.
Under the agreement, the city will pay the county $19,024 — divided into three equal payments — to help provide law enforcement coverage between Aug. 7 and Oct. 31.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors had agreed to the contract at a meeting last week.
