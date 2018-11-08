Council OKs agreement with Sheriff’s Office

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Of ce will provide support to the Nashua Police Department for the next three months after the City Council on Monday night approved a temporary agreement at its meeting Monday night.

Under the agreement, the city will pay the county $19,024 — divided into three equal payments — to help provide law enforcement coverage between Aug. 7 and Oct. 31.

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors had agreed to the contract at a meeting last week.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 9 Nashua Reporter.