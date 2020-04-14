Home / News / Council OKs emergency proclamation

Council OKs emergency proclamation

Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
City offices will have some employees working at home
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s city clerk is asking for the public’s patience after Mayor Bobby Schwickerath and the City Council approved an emergency proclamation during last week’s meeting.

The proclamation allows the city’s department heads to “stagger” hours in an effort to make sure offices can stay open during the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, and City Clerk Karen Clemens said Tuesday that means just one employee will work from her office each week.

“If we all get sick now, we literally would have to shut down,” she said, “and with payroll and utility billing, we have to stay open.”

For more on this story see the April 14 Tribune.

