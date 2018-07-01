Council organizes for 2018

The New Hampton City Council kicked off the new year with a meeting that consisted mainly of organizational items for 2018. The meeting — held on Tuesday evening, rather than Monday, due to the holiday — was preceded by the swearing in of three city council members.

Newcomer Matt Kuhn, who easily won a contested election in November, was sworn in alongside incumbent council members Scott Perkins and Bruce Diiro by Mayor Debra Larsen prior to the meeting. Kuhn defeated Jeremiah Cantu in the election to claim the vacated seat of Jill Eike, while Perkins and Diiro both ran unopposed.

All members were present and organizational items were handled quickly Tuesday, as the council voted unanimously to set guidelines for council meetings, set the order for roll call, set voting procedures, approve Larsen’s appointment of Diiro as Mayor Pro-tem, and authorize the signatures of the mayor and the pro-tem for community development block grants and economic development administration grants.

Mayor Larsen’s appointments for department heads were approved unanimously. They include Suellen Kolbet as city clerk, Karen Clemens as deputy city clerk, Michael B. Anderson as chief of police, Timothy Angell as wastewater superintendent, Tammy Robinson as economic development director, Kevin Kennedy as city attorney, Steve Geerts as fire chief, the Mercy Medical Center staff as city health physician, Kolbet and Donald Mai as zoning administrators and Mai as street superintendent.

For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.