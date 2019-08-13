Council reinstates police sergeant

The New Hampton City Council on a unanimous vote reinstated last Monday night a New Hampton sergeant who has been on paid administrative leave since September 2018.

Council members went into closed session for 74 minutes, and when they returned, Mayor Deb Larsen announced that the council members had voted to reinstate Steve Stalder to the police force.

The council then returned to closed session to take up the case of Karen Schmitt, the police department secretary who was also suspended on Sept. 24, 2018.

For more on this story see the August 13 Tribune.