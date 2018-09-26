Council says no to chief’s vacation

New Hampton’s new police chief will have to wait a year to take vacation after the City Council last week did not grant a request from Mayor Deb Larsen to grant Zach Nosbisch two weeks of paid vacation during his first year of employment with the city.

“Why do you want to do this,” Councilman Scott Perkins asked? “I’m not sure why we wouldn’t do what we always do in situations like this.”

And what the city usually does is follow the union contracts when it comes to benefits for its department heads.

