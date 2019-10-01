Council says no to pay for Welcome Center volunteer director

Nashua’s Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center is looking for a new volunteer director after a meeting Monday night in which the City Council denied a request from the director to be paid for the hours she puts in at the center.

Shelly Johnson has been the volunteer director for six months, but on Monday night, she presented a letter to the City Council in which she wished to “initiate a change in my relationship with the city regarding the Welcome Center."

Throughout the last six months Johnson states in the letter that "we have made many positive changes in the way the gift shop is operated. In looking at the current budget, you will see that we have already exceeded our expected revenue generated by facility rentals by almost 50 percent and we are only half way through the year."

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 10 Nashua Reporter.