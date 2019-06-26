Council takes no action on ambulance funding

The New Hampton City Council met as a “committee as a whole” on Monday night before its regular city council to discuss if and how to provide funding for the ambulance service contract, but after going into closed session for much of the meeting, council members took no action.

Earlier this month, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay half of the two-year contract that the Ambulance Council agreed to with the Chickasaw Ambulance Service that will pay the service $13,750 per month for the 2019-20 fiscal year and $16,250 per month for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

