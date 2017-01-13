Council talks, approves ordinances for city

Ordinances, ordinances and more ordinances were the topic of conversation at the Nashua City Council on Tuesday evening when they passed three new ordinances for the City. The three new ordinances were pertaining to solid waste control, collection of solid waste and sidewalk regulations.The first ordinance talked about open burning restrictions, yard waste and trash dumpsters for residents. Trash dumpsters will no longer be allowed after 30 days unless granted with an extension approved by the Mayor or the Police Chief. Applications must be filed with the City Clerk.The second ordinance was amending to provisions pertaining to garbage and recycling collection with Jendro Sanitation. Residents will now participate in the “Pay As You Throw” pricing program with the new garbage and recycling totes which were received in December. The City will begin charging residents for their new totes on Feb. 1 depending on the size of the green garbage tote they received. This new ordinance also states that residents are allowed to one size change of their green garbage tote every 12 months.The third ordinance dealt with the removal of snow, ice and accumulations which residents have already been dealing with this winter. Homeowners will have 24 hours once the precipitation has stopped to clear their sidewalks after this time the City will come in and clear the sidewalks at the expense of the homeowner. It is also the homeowners’ responsibility to maintain hazardous free sidewalks.For the complete story see the 1/12/2017 Nashua Reporter.