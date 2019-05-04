Council votes to offer garage for ambulance

New Hampton City Council voted Monday night to donate garage space to the ambulance service. It is not automatically required that cities include this in the request for proposals the Ambulance Council drafted which is due April 12.

The Ambulance Council request for proposals states, under “Housing” (II.3.a.), “The vendor shall identify what facilities/building or housing it will require. The cities will not provide housing unless separate agreement is made.”

“We put that in there in case anybody coming in has large trucks so that we’re not liable to build any new buildings for them,” said Mayor Deb Larsen, who sits on the Ambulance Council.

For more on this article see the April 5 Tribune.