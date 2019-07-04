Home / News / Council votes to offer garage for ambulance

Council votes to offer garage for ambulance

Sun, 04/07/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
City, though, won’t build new facility if larger ‘bays’ needed
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

New Hampton City Council voted Monday night to donate garage space to the ambulance service. It is not automatically required that cities include this in the request for proposals the Ambulance Council drafted which is due April 12.
The Ambulance Council request for proposals states, under “Housing” (II.3.a.), “The vendor shall identify what facilities/building or housing it will require. The cities will not provide housing unless separate agreement is made.”
“We put that in there in case anybody coming in has large trucks so that we’re not liable to build any new buildings for them,” said Mayor Deb Larsen, who sits on the Ambulance Council.
Chickasaw Ambulance Service owner Jeremy McGrath wanted the City Council’s consensus.
“If the [City] Council decides they’re not going to provide the garage any longer or [will] charge rent or whatever,” McGrath said he or any other bidder would need to know, “to work it into [the] bid price.”
— For more on this story, see the April 6 New Hampton Tribune.

