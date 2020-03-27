Home / News / Council will let hospital close street for testing
The New Hampton City Council “spreads out” during a special meeting held Friday afternoon, when the council approved MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center’s request to close one block of North Maple Avenue so that medical personnel can test for Coronavirus COVID-19 without patients having to get out of their vehicles.

Fri, 03/27/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
MercyOne will use one block of North Maple Avenue if need be so patients don t have to leave cars
MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center received permission Friday from the New Hampton City Council to close one block of North Maple Avenue so that the hospital can test for Coronavirus COVID-19 without patients having to get out of their vehicles.

When exactly that will happen, though, remains up in the air, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“It’s not going to happen until we get the supplies and the PPE [personal protective equipment] in place,” said Jennifer Monteith, MercyOne’s director of marketing and public relations, “but we wanted to make sure the city would be OK with what we were planning.”

