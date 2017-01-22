Council will put new water main in the boulevard

The New Hampton City Council voted Monday night to replace a water main on a one-block stretch of West Court Street in an effort to cure water issues area residents are experiencing.Council members considered two options as part of its 2017 Street Improvement Plan.The first option would be to crack-and-seat the road and put the water main in the boulevard, which would cost about $96,000.The advantage to this option would be that this is a little less expensive and the water main would be easier to get to when it needs maintenance.The second option would be to put the water main under the street and replace portions of street with concrete, which would cost about $104,000.While this option is a little more expensive the advantage is that concrete streets last a bit longer. Still, the city would not be getting a full concrete street, just pieces down the middle whereas a crack and seal street would be curb to curb.Street Superintendent Junior Mai advised the council that he would put the water main in the boulevard.For the complete story see the 1/20/2017 New Hampton Tribune.