Council will take bids for street restoration

The New Hampton City Council, despite uncertainty about how the Coronavirus crisis will affect the amount of Road-Use Tax dollars the city will receive, gave permission last week for the city’s street superintendent to take bids for a street restoration project.

Junior Mai told council members during the meeting held via Zoom last Monday that the city needed to move forward with the project.

“Once you let them deteriorate too much,” he said, “there’s no coming back. These streets need seal-coating, no two ways about it.”

