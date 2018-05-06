Home / News / Counties want to leave CSS

Counties want to leave CSS

Tue, 06/05/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Governor signs bill on Friday that allows ‘mental health, disability’ regions to realign
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The 22 counties that make up the mental health and disability services region called County Social Services will be allowed to realign.
An appropriations bill to that effect, which Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman discussed with the board May 29, was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, June 1.
The move comes as tension within the CSS Region has been building.
The CSS Board, which Hackman attends for Chickasaw County, met May 23 in Tama County. Now four members of the CSS Region are claiming that they don’t have to pay a certain amount, even though they are still incurring costs.
— For more on this story, see the June 5 New Hampton Tribune.

