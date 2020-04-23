County’s first two residents with COVID-19 ‘recovered’

Chickasaw County’s Public Health director is asking residents to remain vigilant when it comes to following Coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines after a third Chickasaw County resident tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The good news is that the two residents who earlier tested positive for the virus have “recovered” and were released from monitoring earlier in the week.

The announcement about the latest positive test came just two days after Public Health and Homecare officials said the two COVID-19 residents had recovered while self-isolating at home.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.