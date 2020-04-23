Home / News / County’s first two residents with COVID-19 ‘recovered’

County’s first two residents with COVID-19 ‘recovered’

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Third positive test revealed; Public Health director reminds residents to follow all of virus ‘guidelines’
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County’s Public Health director is asking residents to remain vigilant when it comes to following Coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines after a third Chickasaw County resident tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The good news is that the two residents who earlier tested positive for the virus have “recovered” and were released from monitoring earlier in the week.

The announcement about the latest positive test came just two days after Public Health and Homecare officials said the two COVID-19 residents had recovered while self-isolating at home.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here